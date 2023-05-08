IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at C$38.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.45 and a 52-week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.7541899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

