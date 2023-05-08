indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $233,700.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $297,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $315,900.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.11 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127,575 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.