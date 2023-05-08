Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Ingersoll Rand worth $85,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $4,822,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

