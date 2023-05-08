Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $115.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Ingredion
In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion
Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %
INGR stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
