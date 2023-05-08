Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $115.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

