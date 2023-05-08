Insider Buying: Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $95,190.00 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agenus alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of Agenus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $522.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Agenus by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 266,467 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.