Insider Buying: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) CEO Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 51,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,798,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.