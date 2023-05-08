Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Acquires $200,638.35 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FB Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

