Insider Buying: MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Acquires $95,190.00 in Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

INKT stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.61. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

