Insider Buying: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Acquires $320,300.16 in Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 166,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $320,300.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,215,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.95 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 473,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price target (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.