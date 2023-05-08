Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $130,320.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.
NASDAQ ACLX opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
