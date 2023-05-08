Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $130,320.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

