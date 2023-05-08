Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Sells $5,951,340.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $108.12 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.