Insider Selling: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) CFO Sells $685,312.50 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $685,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently commented on DICE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.