Insider Selling: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) CMO Sells $365,400.00 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DICE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

