Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $661,306.80 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $30,887,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

