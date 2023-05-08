Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $1,025,746.74 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $202,883,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

