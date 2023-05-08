Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $100,954.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.