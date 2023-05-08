Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells $1,008,182.70 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.38. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
