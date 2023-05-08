Insider Selling: MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Director Sells $95,000.00 in Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INKT stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

INKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

