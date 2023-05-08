Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells $366,305.60 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

De’porres Brightful also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

XM stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

