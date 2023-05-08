Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $155,773.83 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $574,209.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.