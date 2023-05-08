Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells $503,214.40 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

