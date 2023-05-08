Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $54,881.87 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

UTZ opened at $18.11 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,811.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,300.00%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 458,624 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

