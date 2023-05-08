Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of IAS opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.