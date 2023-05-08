Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.
Integral Ad Science Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of IAS opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
