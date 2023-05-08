Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $74.66.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

