Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $304.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.