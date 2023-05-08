Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.72.

IVZ stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

