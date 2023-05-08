Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 242,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

