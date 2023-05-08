iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $172,679.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

See Also

