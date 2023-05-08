iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.