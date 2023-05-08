iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.39% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

