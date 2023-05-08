iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 665.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

