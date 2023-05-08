iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,467 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

