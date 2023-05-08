J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $179.12 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

