Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Trading Down 0.8 %

JAMF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Jamf has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 195,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jamf by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.