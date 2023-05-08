Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.03.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 1.3 %

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.37. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$28.91 and a 1 year high of C$38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.92.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 29,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$884,760.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

