Janus Henderson Group’s (JHG) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

