JMP Securities Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $70.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

