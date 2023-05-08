JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £168

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £151 ($188.66) to £168 ($209.90) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.24) to £161.16 ($201.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($201.15) to £164 ($204.90) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($187.41) to £156 ($194.90) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15,702.29.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

