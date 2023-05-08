JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $450.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $401.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

