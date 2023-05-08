JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target to GBX 180

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 888 from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 105 ($1.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on 888 from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

