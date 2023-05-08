Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 116.55%. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

