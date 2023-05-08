Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$220.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$215.00.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$180.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$190.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96. In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$1,136,286.96. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$245,221.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,652 shares of company stock worth $1,811,708. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

