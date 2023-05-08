Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AHODF) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors 1096 2654 2839 108 2.29

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus target price of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.93%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 57.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors 1.80% 15.47% 5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A 51.42 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors $28.84 billion $704.32 million 226.50

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize rivals beat Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

