Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

