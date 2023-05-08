Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

KYMR stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

