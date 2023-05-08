Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $180.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

