Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.80. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $99.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $892,722.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

