Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

