Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

