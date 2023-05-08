Lincoln National Corp Has $554,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Corteva Trading Up 2.4 %

CTVA opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.